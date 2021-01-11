'Ritesh jiju loves Rakhi Sawant very much and so does she': Rakesh Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is still awaiting the arrival of her husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 14 as she continues to make efforts to make the world believe that her marriage is for real. Now her brother Rakesh Sawant has spoken about her marriage and claimed that Ritesh "is abroad because of business, with flights not working."

Rakesh has said Ritesh loves Rakhi a lot and that she has "finally got a really good life partner and is happy."

Referring to her husband as 'jiju', Rakesh told ETimes in an interview, "Ritesh jiju loves her very much and so does Rakhi. We all are very happy for her because she has finally got a really good life partner and she is happy. We don't interfere much in her personal space and want her to be happy. Rest everyone like Abhishek Awasthi and others used Rakhi to make their career and enter the industry. They used Rakhi's name and fame that she had then, to make their careers. Rakhi was naive back then and we would tell her they are not nice people, they are using her but then she was in love and she did not listen to us. I am hoping that this month Ritesh jiju manages to come to India and enter Bigg Boss to be with her. I want viewers to see that they are such a lovable couple."

Rakesh claims that her marriage is not a lie and he himself was a part of the wedding. "The lockdown has affected Rakhi badly and we all are trying our best that at least once Ritesh jiju comes to India. Even he is trying his best and wants to tell people that the marriage is not a lie," he said.

Rakhi had surprised her fans when she shared tonnes of pictures on her Instagram as a new bride. While none of them showed her husband in the frame, many still wonder if the marriage was a publicity stunt.

As per reports, Ritesh has said that he has approached the makers of the show to allow him to enter the house this month. There is still no news of Ritesh's impending arrival in India.