Rakhi Sawant says her marriage has become a big tragedy: ‘It’s been more than a year, my husband hasn’t come to India’

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:28 IST

Rakhi Sawant, who will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 14, has revealed that she has battled depression, adding that despite all the hardships, she never gave up on life. Rakhi is one of the many contestants who have entered the Salman Khan show as challengers. Rakhi, who was participant on first season of Bigg Boss, will now be seen in the ongoing season of the show as a challenger.

Rakhi told Times of India, “I have not given up on life. I want to live my life and work. I’ve been into depression like many others. There are many who take a wrong step when they are into depression. They end their life, but I’ve never done this and will never do it. God has given me life and I feel it is very precious. I know money doesn’t stay forever, and I believe in my talent and I know I can rebuild everything because of my talent. The only drawback I feel I have in my career is education. People cheated me.”

In another interview to Spotboye, she said that she is bankrupt and is still shouldering the responsibility of her family. She said even her marriage has been a mistake. “You don’t know how much life has been rude to me. I made a mistake by getting married. I thought I will marry a rich person and come out of this struggle but my decision was wrong,” she added.

Addressing the fact that the identity of her husband is yet to be revealed in front of the world, she said, “My husband doesn’t want to come in front of the world. It’s been more than a year he hasn’t come here, he is in the UK. My marriage has also turned into a big tragedy which I will tell the world inside the Bigg Boss house.”

Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi have joined the reality show where they compete with season finalists Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Rakhi will also join them soon.

