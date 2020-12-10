e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Bedi on standing up for men’s rights: ‘Men are equally human, they cry, their rights matter equally’

Pooja Bedi on standing up for men’s rights: ‘Men are equally human, they cry, their rights matter equally’

Pooja Bedi recently slammed an advertisement for a streaming service, which featured Sanjana Sanghi, for normalising domestic violence against men. In new tweets, she said that she believes in gender equality.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Bedi slammed a problematic advertisement for a streaming service.
Pooja Bedi slammed a problematic advertisement for a streaming service.
         

Actor Pooja Bedi said that she believes in gender equality and being a ‘women’s rights crusader’ does not make her blind to injustices against men. She was explaining her recent stance against an advertisement for a streaming service, which featured Sanjana Sanghi slapping her male co-star repeatedly.

“People who know me as a women’s rights crusader r perplexed 2 see me stand up 4 the rights of men! 2 make things CLEAR I believe in #GenderEquality If women in past didn’t have rights or were abused it doesn’t mean women hav a right 2 torment men today as absurd ancestral payback,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

“2 wrongs don’t make a right &we have 2 sensitize BOTH sexes on #domesticviolence &equal rights&opportunities in order 2 create a society that’s respectful &progressive. Men r equally human. They hurt.They cry.Their rights matter equally @sharmarekha @amitdeshmra @DeepikaBhardwaj,” she added in another tweet.

 

On Wednesday, Pooja called out the advertisement for streaming service Lionsgate Play for normalising domestic violence against men. “Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence @sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra,” she wrote. The video has now been deleted by Lionsgate Play from Twitter.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant has asked her husband to ‘introduce himself to everyone’, says she got married ‘under difficult circumstances’

In the video, Sanjana and another actor play a couple, trying to figure out which film to watch on the streaming app. She slaps him eight times before he finally tells her to stop. She then tells him that they will watch the eighth film on the list.

Pooja, who made her Bollywood debut with Vishkanya in 1991, has acted in a number of films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She was also a part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Maa Exchange.

Recently, Pooja was seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba as a therapist. She also starred in the Zee5 original film Comedy Couple, which also featured Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
Work for new Parliament begins with all-faith prayer
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Gates Foundation pledges additional $250 mn to deliver vaccines
Gates Foundation pledges additional $250 mn to deliver vaccines
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In