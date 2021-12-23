Rohan and I are working on back-to-back projects, so we’re hanging out together: Chahatt Khanna

For a year now, rumour mills have been buzzing with stories about the brewing relationship between actors Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra. And their mushy pictures on social media have added fuel to the fire. Slamming the reports, Khanna tells us, “Rohan and I are working on four projects, back to back. That’s the reason we’re hanging out together.”

She feels that her dating life often comes under the media scrutiny due to the previous controversies surrounding her personal life. But after going through two divorces, the Qubool Hai actor admits to being in a “much better state of mind”. “I might be struggling professionally, but on the personal front, I’m happy with my daughters. I know that this is it. I’m managing them single-handedly. Being a single mother is challenging, but it also gives you a lot of power to fight back,” she shares.

The society judges women for remarrying and getting into relationships after having children. Khanna, however, believes there’s nothing wrong with “divorced women and single mums” looking for love again: “They have all the right to think about remarriage and even live-in relationships. Why not? We all need companions.”

So, is she ready for love again? “I still have fear of separation and anxiety stemming from a break-up and divorce, and perhaps it will always be there. But there are several good things about being in a relationship,” she says.

The 35-year-old asserts that a compatible companion is the mantra to a successful marriage. “Marriages are a commitment for lifetime if you get a partner who soothes your soul. But if you’ve someone who is not made of the same elements as you, that relationship will never suffice your soul. In that case, it’s better to get out of the muck and be on your own,” she signs off.