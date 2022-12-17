Rohitashv Gour: Face of entertainment has changed after pandemic’

Actor Rohitashv Gour finds the content on OTT much more challenging and relatable.

“OTT is a place to be. For an artiste like me, who has a National School of Drama background, the kind of content being worked on is extremely fascinating. With this kind of entertainment available at comfort of our home who wouldn’t lap it up! It’s actually a challenging phase for actors as there is so much to pick from and to make right choice is a difficult. But, at the same time, everybody has work and getting their share of recognition too,” says A Wednesday and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge actor on his recent Lucknow visit.

Talking further about the earlier days, Gour adds, “The kind of struggles we have had, be it financially or career wise have drastically gone down. There was time when a number of well-versed and trained actors were wasted in films and TV. I myself have done a few miss and go roles in films but thankfully television came to my rescue which was not been the case for many other artistes.”

Gour feels the face of entertainment has changed. “I surely don’t know whether it is for a good or bad but means of entertainment has transformed after the pandemic. I met a few fans in a small town and jokingly questioned them, ‘aap humara show dekhte hai ya OTT hi dekhte hai?’ and they were like ‘haan bilkul dekhte...phone pe dekhte’. So today we all want personal entertainment and then availability of content is too high.”

The Lapataganj actor is happy that his ongoing show is still very entertaining and he is not bored with the content. “Our show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai was never a regular show. It has episodic content that works in our favour. I am enjoying being there and will continue doing it but I do have an itch to try my luck on OTT as well,” concludes Gour.