Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla recreate steps from Aly Goni -Jasmin Bhasin's song Tera Suit. Check out Jasmin's reaction

Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Abhinav and Rubina recreate Tera Suit.

Friends-turned-foes from Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin seem to have put all their differences behind them as the reality show came to an end last month. Rubina has recreated few steps from a new song that features Jasmin and Aly Goni. Jasmin also reacted to the video .

Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla recreated portions of the song, titled Tera Suit, that came out recently and featured the two together for the first time in a music video. Before Bigg Boss 14, Aly and Jasmin were seen together on the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Since the song's release, Aly has been posting videos of fans recreating a portion of his song on Instagram. He also shared Rubina-Abhinav's video.

In the video that Rubina also shared, she is seen dancing with Abhinav to the song. Rubina captioned it, "Loving it #terasuit @tonykakkar @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661." Commenting on the post, Aly wrote, "Superbb!" Jasmin also dropped a comment and wrote, "Wow."

Jasmin's comment was flooded with fan reactions from both her side as well as those supporting Rubina. Praising Jasmin for appreciating Rubina's efforts, a fan commented, "So good yar." Another one wrote, "I appreciate this jas."

"Agr #chubinadilayuck or jass m sab shi h to tumhara fandom ku Negative likh rhe h ? (if all is well between the two, why are you spreading negativity?)," wrote one, responding to those spreading negativity between the fans of the two TV actors.

Asking Jasmin to befriend Rubina like she did inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, one fan wrote, "@jasminbhasin2806 aap or Ruby please friendship krlo ache wali (Please be friends with Rubina)."

