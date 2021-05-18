Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik breaks down as she shares her journey of recovery from Covid-19, watch video
Rubina Dilaik breaks down as she shares her journey of recovery from Covid-19, watch video

In a new video that she has shared online, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik talks about her struggles and journey as she recovers from the coronavirus. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik soon after her diagnosis of coronavirus.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took her fans through her journey of recovery since she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, The actor shared a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, she broke down while expressing her gratitude for her family.

In the video, Rubina could be seen taking the rapid antigen test and being told that she tested positive. Her instant response was quite cheerful. "Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad (after a month), I will donate plasma." She then announced that she will be under quarantine for the next 17 days.

Rubina had announced her diagnosis on May 1 and has been staying at her house in Himachal Pradesh since then. She also shared her symptoms in the video. After sharing details of how one must protect oneself and others amid this ongoing pandemic, she said, "I am here. If you are also going through Covid, let us fight and come out together."

The video also showed her house being sanitised and her sister Jyotika and mother giving her food and other supplies she needed, from a distance. She also thanked her family and said, "I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes." She urged her fans to keep praying for everyone who is suffering and to inform her if she could help in any possible way. She broke down as she did so.

After her stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has appeared in a few music videos, including one with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

