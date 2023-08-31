EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik pregnant; to deliver early next year

Actor Rubina Dilaik, who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, has been grabbing headlines for quite some time for expecting her first baby, and the speculations grew louder with the pictures from her birthday celebration. Now, we have exclusively learnt that the actor is over four-months pregnant.

Rubina Dilaik is in the US at the moment

“It is true that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first baby. She is over four months pregnant, and will deliver early next year. They are very happy and excited to embrace motherhood,” one source close to the couple tells us in confidence.

The couple have been very private about their personal life, and the insider asserts that it is the reason “they want to keep the pregnancy away from the spotlight, and enjoy this new phase of their life in privacy”.

“In fact, staying away from the glare was one of the reasons she decided to go to the US for a long vacation,” says a source.

Some time back, the 35-year-old actor was spotted outside a building that had a maternity clinic, which sparked the pregnancy rumours. Earlier this month, she posted a series of photos from her birthday celebrations in the US. While she is hiding her tummy in most of the pictures, one photograph showed her belly bump. In fact, the belly bump is also visible in her latest Vlog.

Another source reveals that Dilaik was offered a fiction show, but she let it go because of her pregnancy. “She’s more than four months pregnant. She was earlier confirmed for a fiction show on TV but later she refused owing to health issues. Another reason is that she wants to enjoy this phase of her life,” mentions the insider.

At the moment, according to the source, “they are enjoying a private life. Currently they are also refusing to meet their friends as well”.

As speculations began, both Dilaik and Shukla have remained tight-lipped on the matter. We had reached out to the actors for the same, but they were yet to respond to the news till the time we went to press.

