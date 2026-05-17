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Rubina Dilaik on facing constant trolling over age, botox rumours: ‘My reactions were so intense’

Actor Rubina Dilaik confessed that she has now learned to rise above the negativity and not let online trolling define her self-worth.

May 17, 2026 10:05 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Actor Rubina Dilaik has opened up about being at the receiving end of constant trolling over her appearance and age. The actor revealed that social media users often speculate about her undergoing cosmetic procedures like botox and facelifts, admitting that there was a phase when the harsh comments would deeply affect her emotionally.

Rubina on trolls

Rubina Dilaik got married to Abhinav Shukla in Shimla in June 2018.

In an interview with Zoom, Rubina opened up about the harsh criticism she has faced over the years regarding her body, looks, and even her facial features. The actor shared that while the comments once affected her deeply, she has now learned to rise above the negativity and not let online trolling define her self-worth.

“I have heard so many trolls, not close ones, saying, ‘Buddhi ho gayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai, shayad botox karwaya hai, facelift surgery karwayi hai, body toning karwayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai’ (You’ve aged, you look strange, perhaps you’ve had botox, facelift surgery, body toning, you look odd). All of that. One thing I have realised is that I do not have control over what others think. What I do have control over is how I choose to respond to them,” Rubina said.

Rubina concluded by emphasising the importance of individuality, describing such traits as "your own God-created USPs."

More about Rubina

Rubina got married to Abhinav Shukla in Shimla in June 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, while sharing pictures with their babies along with photos from celebrations at home, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”

After winning the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina is now set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show also features Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Singh, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Farrhana Bhat, among others. The show is expected to air around late June or early July on Colors TV and JioHotstar. An official release date has yet to be announced.

 
rubina dilaik
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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