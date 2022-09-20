Rubina Dilaik poses with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh on the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from the Grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Monday. She posed with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma. Rubina wore a a pink colour long slit dress and with a short pink leather jacket. In another picture, she is seen sitting with the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi who came together for the shoot of upcoming grand finale episode of the show. The group photo featured Rohit Shetty, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and others. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha reunite for a party. See pics, videos)

She captioned the post, “Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itsrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022.” She tagged colorstv and used the hashtag #kk #rubinadilaik on it. One of her fans commented, “Rubina, what an incredible journey you had in kkk12. So proud of you.” Other fan wrote in excitement, “Finally Rubina meets Ranveer.” Other fan wrote, “Can't wait for the episode.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for Rubina's amazing journey at Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure reality show which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit joined Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014 as a host. Akshay Kumar was the host for the first two and fourth seasons of the show, while Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season. Rohit has been the host since he joined in the fifth season.

His directorial Cirkus will hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. Cirkus boasts of a huge star cast. Apart from Ranveer in the lead, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

The finalists of the season 12 are Rubina, Jannat and Faisal. Rubina is best known for her performance as transgender Saumya Harman Singh in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently featured in Palash Mucchal's Ardh that also stars Rajpal Yadav.She has also appeared in a few music videos post her Bigg Boss stint.

She can be currently seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10.

