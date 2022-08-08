Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha reunite for a party. See pics, videos

Rubina Dilaik has shared videos and pictures of her reunion party with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants on Sunday. She is making the most of her time with the contestants after returning back to India after shooting for the reality show in South Africa. She wore a floral print crop top with distressed sjeans. In one of the videos shared by her, actor Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat are seen dancing together to Gulabi Aankhen. (Also read: Rubina Dilaik poses in swimsuit, shares pics)

She captioned her Reel as, “#kkk12 reunion….” One of her fans commented, “ Rubina, you are the best party host. Loved this reunion.” Another fan wrote, “#RubinaDilaik we love you.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure reality show which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Among other contestants on the show are Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit joined Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014 as a host. Akshay Kumar was the host for the first two and fourth seasons of the show, while Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season. Rohit has been the host since he joined in the fifth season.

Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with Abhinav Shukla in 2018 and celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary recently. They were seen together on Bigg Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan. Rubina emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 by defeating Rahul Vaidya in the finale. Abhinav Shukla is an actor and model who participated on Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 11 and got eliminated before the finale.

Widely known for her work in the popular TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina has also featured in a few music videos

