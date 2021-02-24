Rubina Dilaik shares first thing she did on her phone after Bigg Boss 14, answers if Rahul Vaidya is a ‘friend or enemy'

Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14, decided to conduct an Ask Me Anything session for her fans on Twitter. She fielded a number of questions, from what she misses about the show to her upcoming projects.

Bigg Boss 14 does not allow contestants to use their phones, and one fan wanted to know the first thing Rubina did on her phone when she got it back after nearly five months. “The first thing I watched on my phone was... Since my parents had come down to surprise me, I just went to my only people in Mumbai, my friends, I went on the group to check how they were doing. So, that was the first thing that I did,” she said.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina was often at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya, who finished as the runner-up. She was asked if he was a ‘friend or enemy’, to which her response was, “Bigg Boss contestant #AskRubi.” She added a grinning emoji as well.

“What will you focus on now? More reality shows, fictional shows, web series, movies? What’s the plan!? We just want you on our screens,” one fan wrote to Rubina, who replied, “Well, my plan is to stay connected with you in some or the other way. I would just be there for you. Medium does not matter for me, but I promise you that soon, I am going to be back. Like, real soon.”

Asked what she misses about Bigg Boss 14, Rubina said, “Well, one thing I miss about Bigg Boss house is 'Bigg Boss chahte hai'. I really miss his voice. That used to be like the energy booster for me especially and I am really missing that.”

Rubina won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy on Sunday. In a statement, she said, “No amount of prep-work, mental strength or advice from former contestants or winners can actually get you ready for life inside the Bigg Boss house.”

“This house can make you or break you and I am glad that I mustered the strength to power through it all. Winning, finally, has left me speechless, filled with so much emotion as I not only walk out of this house as a winner but also with a renewed relationship with my husband,” she added.