Rubina Dilaik’s ‘I am pregnant’ video puzzles internet, makes fans ask if it is real or a gimmick

In the video, Rubina is seen dressed in a printed saree. The clip opens with the actor turning towards the camera and smiling as she announces that she is pregnant, before the clip ends abruptly. She did not share any additional details in the post, nor did she tag her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

On Wednesday, Rubina took to Instagram Stories to share a video in which she is saying “I am pregnant”.

Actor Rubina Dilaik set social media abuzz on Wednesday after sharing a video hinting at a possible pregnancy, two years after welcoming twin daughters with husband Abhinav Shukla . While the post quickly grabbed attention, it also left many social media users confused, with many debating whether the announcement is real or part of a promotional strategy.

The brief clip has left social media users puzzled, with many scratching their heads over the unexpected announcement.

“True or false,” one wondered, with another writing, “Why do I feel this isnt the pregnancy we are thinking about. It's something else”.

“I feel it's not true. Some promotional stunt it could be,” one commented.

“koi show aa raha hoga (Some show must be coming),” one mentioned, with one guessing, “Her sister is pregnant”. “Rubina never disclose like this, it's about something else,” one wrote.

About Rubina and Abhinav Rubina and Abhinav got married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in September 2023. On 27 December 2023, sharing pictures with their babies and some photos of the festivities at home, the couple wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old Today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.”

In October 2024, Rubina and Abhinav introduced their twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva to the world on the first day of Navratri. “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J) . Thank you all for waiting patiently,” they wrote on Instagram while sharing the pictures.