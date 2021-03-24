Rubina Dilaik says she was ‘first one to express’ love, Abhinav Shukla reveals it was ‘very gradual’ for him

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, or ‘Rubinav’ as their fans lovingly call them, opened up about the moment they realised their love for each other. While she was the first one to express her feelings, he took his time as he wanted things between them to be ‘very organic’.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018. Recently, they were seen together in Bigg Boss 14, which helped them repair their relationship. They were on the verge of divorce before appearing on the popular reality show.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about the moment they realised that they were in love, Rubina said, “I think we were a few months into dating and I was the first one to express that I have this longing to spend my life with him. That is when I proposed to him, on January 1, that I would want to grow old with him. It was me who actually had this feeling that I am in love with him and I want to express it.”

Abhinav, meanwhile, said that he took his time to fall in love with Rubina. “I don’t remember any dates but for me it was very gradual. There was nothing abrupt and I intentionally wanted to let it be very organic. So I was not influenced by Hollywood, that you have to go down on your knee with a ring in your hand and propose. I wanted everything between us to be organic, as honest as possible, and for it to flow its natural course, which is what happened. So, for me, it was gradual liking and the love developed very gradually,” he said.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhinav talked about what caused his marital problems with Rubina. “There were a lot of small misunderstandings or what you call arguments over a few things. Lockdown was a tough time for everyone and so it was for us. Yes, it started with me forgetting to bring coffee home. Then, there was an argument and another argument, and it just snowballed. There was no one major, specific thing but difference of opinion on multiple, almost everything. It was becoming too much,” he said. However, they have now mended their relationship and are all set to renew their wedding vows.