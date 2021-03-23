Abhinav Shukla calls Bigg Boss ‘a show about how well you handle humiliation’, says it has helped him tackle trolls

Abhinav Shukla said that his Bigg Boss 14 stint helped him develop a thick skin for trolling. He added that the reality show is all about ‘how well you handle humiliation’ and he did such a good job of it that he is immune to negative comments now.

Bigg Boss 14 saw Abhinav participating with his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who won the trophy. The couple, whose marriage hit a rough patch last year, mended their relationship during the course of the show.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhinav said, “It’s actually a show about how well you handle humiliation, and I have handled it so well that any sort of trolling or negative comments don’t affect me. I know it’s a cliche but I have literally learnt how to look at the brighter side of life.”

“Aaj ki date mein (in today’s day and age), nobody is spared. People have an opinion, they can write it down, you have the option to read it or not to read it. And you have the option of getting affected by it or not getting affected by it. We were honest on the show. Whatever happened, it was right in front of the public. It’s up to them to judge us because we have given them that right. But yes, I handle trolling or any sort of negative comments very well now,” he added.

Also read | Rana Daggubati on battling heart problems and kidney failure: ‘My films taught me to overcome the problems’

Earlier this month, Abhinav and Rubina came together for the music video of Neha Kakkar’s new single, Marjaneya. The song has already crossed 27 million views on YouTube in less than a week.





During Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav was also in the news for Rakhi Sawant’s advances towards him. While he was initially okay with her hitting on him as long as it was ‘entertaining’, he felt that a line was crossed when she tugged at the drawstring of his shorts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON