Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla had reply at the ready when asked how he's so handsome
- Abhinav Shukla was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. He was asked by photographers about his good looks for which he had a classy reply.
Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The actor was asked by waiting photographers about his good looks.
As the video began Abhinav appeared to be waiting for someone. He smiled and posed for photographers. He also flashed a thumbs up sign. As he started walking, someone asked him to reveal the secret behind his good looks. Speaking to the camera he said: "Clean thinking and a good living!"
His fans were delighted. One asked: "Handsome kyu ho itne aap?" Another fan said: "Damn ! My day just got blessed." Another person said: "He is really handsome."
Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina, in a moment of candour, revealed that the couple had been contemplating divorce.
Last year, she had mentioned how they had given each other time till November to iron out their differences. “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).” She had burst out crying after that.
However, they rekindled during the show, and expressed a desir to start all over again. Even though Abhinav had been evicted from the show, the couple went on a socially distanced Valentine's Day date, just days before the season finale.
Also read: Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are happy duo in Virat Kohli's Women's Day pic: 'They are way stronger than us men'
Talking about how Rubina's reaction to Rakhi Sawant's advances towards him had brought them closer, he told The Times of India: "Yes. It became an instinctive response that thereafter we'll watch each other's back. Thanks to the other contenders. Absolutely. It gave me a sense of belonging."
