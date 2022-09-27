Rubina Dilaik wishes Abhinav Shukla with pictures on birthday: ‘love and light of my life, miss you little more today'

Rubina Dilaik wished actor-husband Abhinav Shukla on his 40th birthday via an Instagram post. She shared two pictures with him from their outdoor photoshoot from a vacation to a hilly spot. In the pictures, Rubina can be seen eating Maggi and wore a woollen cap with red jacket and blue trousers. She posted a selfie with Abhinav and he wore a mustard jacket with white cap. (Also read: Kapil Sharma wishes Archana Puran Singh with a picture on her birthday: ‘Aap hamesha khush raho')

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Rubina Dilaik wrote for Abhinav, “Happy Birthday to the love and light of my life (red heart emoji)…@ashukla09. Missing you a little more today (cry emoji)" One of her fans commented, “You are the best wife ruby. Shukla is lucky to have you.” Another fan commented, “You guys are LOVE.” Other fan commented, “akele akele lapet rahe ho abhinav bhai ko bhi puch lo (laughter emojis)” (Why are you eating alone, ask Abhinav also) with reference to the picture where she is eating and Abhinav is standing behind her. Many fans extended blessings for Abhinav on his special day with heart emojis.

The actors tied the knot in the presence of their family in 2018 and celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary recently. They were seen together on Bigg Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan. Rubina became the winner of Bigg Boss 14 by defeating Rahul Vaidya in the finale.

She is best known for her performance as trans woman Saumya Harman Singh in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently featured in Palash Mucchal's Ardh that also stars Rajpal Yadav.

Abhinav Shukla is an actor and model who participated on Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 11 and got eliminated before the finale while Rubina became one of the finalists of Khatron ke Khiladi season 12.

She can be currently seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10.

