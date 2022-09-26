Kapil Sharma wishes Archana Puran Singh with a picture on her birthday: ‘Aap hamesha khush raho'

Comedian Kapil Sharma wished actor Archana Puran Singh on her 60th birthday via an Instagram post. He shared a picture with her from their recent photoshoot. Archana replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge on reality TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. In the picture, Kapil wore a white coat with black shirt and black pants. Archana wore a grey denim jacket and pants with red top. Kapil wrote a beautiful message for her on her special day. ( Also read: Archana Puran Singh wants to make a plea for good work just like Neena Gupta: 'As an actor, I feel deprived')

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote for Archana, “Wish you a very happy birthday @archanapuransingh mam (cake, muffin and heart emojis) aap hamesha khush raho, tandrust raho,bhagwaan se yahi prarthna karte hain (Stay happy and healthy. I pray the same from the God for you).love you, always regards." He used the hashtags #happybirthdayarchanapuransingh #happybirthday on the post. Actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Happy bdwy dear Archana. Lots of love. ” One of the fans commented, “Both my most favourite, stay blessed.” Another fan wrote for Archana, “The one and only. My favourite actor. I am your big fan.” Other fan commented, “Happy birthday Archana mam.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for her birthday.

Archana Puran Singh made her film debut with Abhishek and then featured in Jalwa opposite Naseeruddin Shah. She was also part of several films such as Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), and Raja Hindustani (1996). Fans saw her in comedy roles such as Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan.

She was also seen in television serials including Shrimaan Shrimati, Junoon and Zee Horror Show. Archana has been part of comedy shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Laughter Champion and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma will be next seen in Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, it features him and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. The trailer of the film, was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

