Rupali Ganguly shares video as she buys Mercedes car, celebrates with family; fans say 'this time Monisha's buying...'

Actor Rupali Ganguly bought a new white Mercedes car and shared the news with her fans on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, Rupali posted a video that featured her husband Ashwin Verma, and their son Rudransh Verma. (Also Read | Rupali Ganguly reacts to complaints about her long Anupamaa monologues)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, recorded inside the showroom, Rupali cut a cake, did a pooja and also shared some fun moments with her family, friends, and staff members. In the clip, Rupali unveiled her new car along with her family as fireworks were lit. The showroom had several cutouts of Rupali hung from the ceiling.

The actor draped a saree as she held her son's hand while he cut a cake. She also did a pooja of the car with her son and husband. Rupali hugged her son and posed for a family photo also featuring her husband. She was also seen laughing and pulling Ashwin's shirt as they spoke to a person. Rupali also did a little dance with a staff member as they posed in front of the car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rupali captioned the post, "Gratitude (folded hands emoji) Jai Matadi Jai Mahakal (red heart emoji). Thank you @ashwinkverma for giving me the courage to dream. @rajan.shahi.543 Thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality. And Thankkkyou Rudransh Verma for being my Biggest blessing and dream come true!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several of her industry friends congratulated her. Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented on her post, "Congratulations on your newest acquisition." Actor Sayantani Ghosh said, "Congrats." A fan teased her saying, "This time it’s Monisha buying an expensive car." Monisha was the name of Rupali's character in her show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Rupali rose to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the TV Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also starred in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Currently, she is playing the lead role of a Gujarati homemaker on the television show Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.