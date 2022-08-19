Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rashi Ben Rucha Hasabnis announces second pregnancy. See pic

Actor Rucha Hasabnis on Thursday announced that she and her husband, Rahul Jagdale, will become parents for the second time. She announced her second pregnancy two years after welcoming her first child, Ruhi on December 10 in 2019. Taking to Instagram, Rucha posted her daughter’s picture. She wore a floral frock. She is seen painting on a white paper and writing ‘Big Sister’, referring to her sibling.(Also read: Rucha Hasabnis, Rasode Me Kaun Tha’s Rashi, may give Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 a miss)

Sharing the post, Rucha captioned it, “ONE MORE TO ADORE.” She used hashtag #comingsoon on the picture. Actor Adaa Khan commented, “Mashallah. Congratulations” and Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped heart emojis on the post. One of her fans commented, “Omg great news. Congratulations. God bless you.” Another fan wrote, “Love from Karnataka.” Many fans dropped congratulatory messages with hearts on her pregnancy news.

Rucha Hasabnis, better known as Rashi of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame, made her acting debut with Chaar Choughi in 2009. She gained popularity with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya from 2010 to 2014. She got in limelight after a video from her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was turned into a rap song by Yashraj Mukhate and went viral online. The actor played Rashi on the show, who is identified as the real culprit to have put an empty cooker on the gas stove in the kitchen.

Rucha got married to Rahul Jagdale in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Ruhi in December 2019. The hands-on mom often posts adorable pictures of the child on Instagram. On being asked about making a comeback in the current scenario, Rucha told India Today, “I am not in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Doing a daily soap won’t be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won’t be possible for now.”

