Sachin Shroff gets married for second time; Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, Sharad Kelkar attend ceremony. See pics

Actor Sachin Shroff tied the knot for the second time in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sachin re-shared several photos posted by his friends and industry colleagues as he married Chandni. (Also Read | Sachin Shroff’s post after divorce with Juhi Parmar resurfaces)

For the wedding, Sachin and Chandni twinned in mustard outfits. Sachin wore a mustard kurta, dhoti and carried a scarf around his neck. Chandni opted for a blue and mustard lehenga and traditional jewellery.

The wedding was attended by Munmun Dutta, Mazher Sayed, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Sunayana Fozdar, and Niyati Joshi among others. Parinitaa Seth, Simple Kaul, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Nirmal Soni, Mouli Ganguly, and Sharad Kelkar were also part of the festivities.

Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, Munmun captioned it, "Our handsome dulha (groom) and his pretty dulhan (bride)." She also posted several photos along with their friends and wrote, "Ladke wale (groom's party)." Sunayana posed with the newlyweds and added the sticker, "Happily ever after."

Vahbiz Dorabjee also posted a photo with the couple. She added the stickers, "Just Married" and "Congratulations". Simple Kaul shared a picture featuring the newlyweds. She captioned it, "...and they are happily married." Mazher shared a selfie with Sachin and added a "congratulations" sticker.

Sachin was earlier married to actor Juhi Parmar. They tied the knot in February 2009 and divorced in July 2018. The couple has a daughter, Samaira Shroff, born on January 2013.

Last year, Sachin replaced actor Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking about the new beginning, Sachin told ETimes, “I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta. Jis Tarah se paani mein shakar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi (The way sugar dissolves in water as per taste).”

He had also added, “I will try my best to do justice to the role. I just want to request everyone to keep continuing to love our show and shower their blessings. I would say not just this character but whenever I step out for work, I am always a little nervous and anxious about my work. Every actor has that pressure to do good."

