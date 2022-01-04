Sadly, ours is an industry that has no support to fall back on: Vineet Raina

With a career spanning over 15 years, actor Vineet Raina believes that taking up a project just for the sake of it is not his style of working.

“As an actor, I have worked really hard to reach where I am today. I cannot be a part of just any project. For me, the content should excite me in terms of story and my character. Size of the role actually never ever bothered me. If I have nothing much to do in a project, I will simply say no. We all need work to run our finances but taking up just anything doesn’t fits in my way of working,” says the Ishq Mein Marjawaan and Laptaganj actor.

With the new pandemic wave spreading and a large number of cases being reported from the entertainment industry, Raina feels the situation is really worrisome.

“It worries me the way things have been from the past two years. Sadly, ours is an industry that has no support to fall back on. I am really concerned about my fraternity because the entire industry is totally self-dependent as there are just no government policies to support us — no pension plans or anything for that matter. As it is, we have already taken a very hard hit because of the two last lockdowns, hopefully this year it’s not the same.”

The Tumhi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi actor shares that television is on its way upward. “The content on Tv is being reworked and the canvas of shows has amplified from what it was 10-15 years back. Today, the budgets are bigger and expanse is huge, so why will any actor say no to Tv,” adds Raina.

Last seen in the daily Meri Gudiya, Raina is currently busy with his new show. “After wrapping my last project, I was offered an interesting role inthe daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni. It’s a completely different character from what I have done so I had to say yes! Besides, I have completed two web shows and both are in post-production and are set to stream in 2022.”