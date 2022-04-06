Sahil Phull: For an actor it is important to be visible to the audience

Young actor Sahil Phull feels it’s easy to let the projects and characters choose you.

“Over the years, I have learnt that things destined to happen will eventually happen. One should let time unfold it for you. I strongly feel that if a project and a certain role is meant for you then nothing can stop it from reaching you. So, I let my work choose me and I wait for the time to turn things in my favour. Till then, I believe in giving my best to whatever work I have in hand,” says the Piya Rangrezz and Kaatelal & Sons actor.

Phull started as an assistant director with shows like Betiyaan and Maayka and thereafter he went to Australia for an acting course. He feels one needs to prepare well before taking up acting as a career.

“While completing my engineering, I started as an AD followed by a production job. But soon I realised that if I want be well versed with the craft and for that I need to learn and train myself. So, I went to Melbourne for a course and also did a couple of Indo-Australian shows including Moti Gori.”

After trying hand in films and TV, Phull does not want to stick to a certain medium.

“I have learnt it hard way that one should not restrict to genres or mediums. When I came back to Mumbai, I had it etched in my head that I’ll be doing only films and I managed to get a few too. I completed two films but as destiny had it both of my films couldn’t release. Then I was like if TV projects samne se aa rahe then why not let’s give it a try! Soon, I grasped that for an actor it is important to be visible to the audience rather than worrying about the medium.”

Currently the Jammu-lad is busy playing a typical Banarasi character. “When the role of Kashi came to me for the show Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi, I was a bit surprised but as said before it’s your work that chooses you, so I was all game to take up the challenge and explore Varanasi as a city. I regularly met Banarasi people and had long conversations with them to sharpen my lingo. This way I got that rustic flavour in my character and language,” says Uttaran and Haiwaan: The Monster famed actor.