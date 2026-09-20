‘Beats the purpose’: Salman Khan apologises after Bigg Boss 20 promo of him faking sickness leaves fans worried

The Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 20 brought with it a chock full of drama with Salman Khan discussing everything from outside events to calling out the housemates. A promo for the Sunday episode left fans worried when Salman was seen calling for a doctor. However, the actor apologised for it, stating that it defeats the point he was trying to make. The reality show makers have since corrected it.

Salman Khan apologises after promo worries fans

Salman Khan pretended to be sick to call out what Qazi Touqeer had done on Bigg Boss.

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On Saturday evening, Salman took to his Instagram Stories to clarify to fans that there was nothing wrong with his health. “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God, The bigg boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut,” he wrote.

The host explained that he was trying to show housemate Qazi Touqeer the impact him faking illness would have on people, adding, “It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house, the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Sorry abt the way the promo was cut, Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf,” Salman apologised. A few minutes later, he thanked the show’s makers for rectifying the promo, writing, “The Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank u Bigg Boss.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sorry abt the way the promo was cut, Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows, I apologise on their behalf,” Salman apologised. A few minutes later, he thanked the show’s makers for rectifying the promo, writing, “The Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank u Bigg Boss.” {{/usCountry}}

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Salman Khan apologised for the way the new Bigg Boss promo was cut.

When Qazi Touqeer faked illness on Bigg Boss

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In his first week on BB20, Qazi claimed to housemates that he could ‘see things’, leaving them scared and sleepless. A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and asked for a doctor to be sent. However, when called into the medical room, he told the doctor he was totally fine and had pretended to be sick. He also called it an ‘act to entertain the audience’. While some viewers found it funny, others thought it was irresponsible of him to do so.

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An initial promo for Weekend Ka Vaar showed Salman holding his chest, implying that he was in severe pain. He repeatedly asked for water, and the housemates were concerned as he took off his jacket, looked uneasy, and lay on the floor. Even as the internet debated whether he was actually sick or a stunt, his fans were worried about his health.

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A new promo, however, shows Salman telling Qazi he faked it just like him for ‘entertainment’. Bigg Boss 20 is streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV.