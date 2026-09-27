Salman Khan brings up Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn when slamming Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti's arrogance on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan's latest Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20 turned into a conversation about something the Hindi film industry has been debating for years: nepotism. The episode began with Rhiti Tiwari's conduct during a diss battle soon moved to her identity as the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and the advantages that can come with a famous surname. Rhiti had faced criticism after using abusive and derogatory language against Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer during the task.

Salman Khan brought up the incident and her remarks against Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh during Weekend Ka Vaar and questioned Rhiti Tiwari about both her behaviour and her attitude.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some of her words were muted on the show. She later defended herself by saying they were slang and that they worked better for the rhyme. She also told Qazi that her father would “deal with him outside the house”. Salman brought up the incident during Weekend Ka Vaar and questioned Rhiti about both her behaviour and her attitude.

Salman questions Rhiti's claim to fame

The argument began during a captaincy task that turned into a rap diss battle. Rhiti was facing Uditi, while Qazi stepped in to support her. The exchange quickly became personal, with Rhiti using abusive remarks against the other contestants. When Salman addressed the incident, Rhiti stood by her comments and explained that the words were part of the rap. Salman, however, felt that there was more behind her reaction. He accused her of being insecure about Qazi's popularity and called her "the most jealous person in the house".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He then questioned how much of Rhiti's public recognition came from her own work and how much came from her family name. "Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Isn't that true? You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter," Salman told her. “Till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that's your claim to fame... People even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then questioned how much of Rhiti's public recognition came from her own work and how much came from her family name. "Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. Isn't that true? You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter," Salman told her. “Till now people must be saying that since you are his daughter, that's your claim to fame... People even say that no one knows you, yet you are here.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why Salman brought up Qazi

Salman also questioned Rhiti's use of the word "rockstar" and compared her journey with Qazi's. "The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is," he said. “The term rockstar is used for someone who has suffered challenges and fought their way to achieve a status. Qazi is one because he has been through it all.”

Qazi had won a reality singing show Fame Gurukul years ago but subsequently went through a period when he struggled to find regular work and recognition. Salman used his journey as an example of someone who had experienced both success and setbacks.

Manoj Tiwari's name also came up during the conversation. Salman reminded Rhiti that her actions on the show could also reflect on her father, who has spent decades in the public eye. "You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, not Dolly Bindra's," Salman said, referring to an old Bigg Boss 4 incident involving Dolly and Manoj.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salman admits he also had an industry advantage

Salman's comments on nepotism became more interesting when he spoke about his own background. He did not deny that being Salim Khan's son helped him enter the film industry. "My father is a writer. He was in the film industry... From there, I got an opening, but my struggle was different. I got in through modelling," he said.

He went on to mention actors including Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan while discussing star kids who had entered the industry with existing connections but still had to build their own careers.

According to Salman, getting an opportunity and becoming successful are two different things. He added, "I have worked a lot with Ajay Devgn’s father, Viru Devgan ji. He was a fighter; then he became an action director, and Ajay came in from there. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Jackky, Hrithik Roshan; they all have their own qualities. Then there are a lot of people who are not from the industry; some achieved something, some didn’t. Some famous star kids also bagged their first film, but they couldn’t become popular after that. They didn’t click with the audience, while others did. So your father’s hard work can bring you only till here; then it depends on you.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, including MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Scout OP, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari.