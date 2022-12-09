Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill ‘bomb da gola’ on Bigg Boss 16, dances with her

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will dance with Shehnaaz Gill during 'Shukravaar ka vaar.’ In a promo shared by a fan on Twitter, Salman is seen dancing with Shehnaaz to his hit romantic track Dil Diyan Gallan from the film Tiger Zinda Hai. In the video, Salman welcomed Shehnaaz on Bigg Boss and gave her a compliment. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan allows MC Stan to leave the show, he says 'mera mann nhi lagra')

Shehnaaz came as a guest on the Bigg Boss show to promote her new song Ghani Sayani with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. The song was released on December 3 and received positive response from her fans.

In the promo video of Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz wore a blue sequin dress with pink pumps. Salman wore a black shirt with maroon jacket and black shoes. Salman called Shehnaaz ‘kudi patola, bomb da gola.’ Shehnaaz said, “Oh wow" after receiving compliment from him in Punjabi. Both of them danced and gave expressions while Dil Diyan Gallan played in the background. Both of them were all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. The original video of Dil Diyan Gallan starred Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan from Tiger Zinda Hai ( 2017).

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Super excited.” Another wrote, “Queen #Shehnaaz Gill.”

Shehnaaz was part of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla. Both of them became good friends during their time in Bigg Boss. The couple was rumoured to be dating after the show. Sidharth became the winner Bigg Boss 13, while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died on September 2 2021 at the age of 40.

After Sidharth's demise, Shehnaaz revealed that Salman Khan taught her to move ahead and during her conversation with Connect FM Canada she said, "From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

Shehnaaz recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others had marked their presence on the show. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hedge. The film is set to be released in 2023.

