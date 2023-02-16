Salman Khan carries Abdu Rozik in his arms, both jam to his 1998 song O Oh Jaane Jaana. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 came to an end after MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show hosted by Salman Khan. The rapper celebrated his win at a grand afterparty that saw many of the contestants of the show in attendance. Now a video has emerged of Abdu Rozik, one of the most beloved contestants on the show, as he is seen singing to O Oh Jaane Jana at the after-party of the reality show with host Salman Khan. (Also read: Bigg Boss' Abdu Rozik waits outside Mannat for idol Shah Rukh Khan: 'Only one dream left')

Salman Khan first met the Tajikistani singer when he was present during the IIFA awards last year, and later even offered him a role in his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During his stint at Bigg Boss, Abdu gained a lot of attention and became a favourite of the show, before he was evicted out due to his own professional commitments. Now, Abdu took to Instagram to share a couple of videos where he can be seen chilling with the host Salman Khan. In the video, that has since gone viral on social media, Salman and Abdu are seen jamming to the song from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darrna Kya, while looking at each other. In the next video, the Ek Tha Tiger actor can be seen carrying the singer in his arms and singing the song together. Abdu shared the videos with the caption, “O Oh Jaane Jaana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan (brother with small brother).”

Earlier, Farah Khan had taken to Instagram and shared pictures with director-brother Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, after their exits as they posed together while looking into the camera, with a table of burgers and a bowl of fries kept in front of them. In another picture, Farah and Abdu made a heart with their hands and looked happy. Farah also posted a cute picture of brother Sajid with Abdu. Farah wrote in the caption, “My 2 favourites this season of Bigg Boss 16… sometimes its even better to just win hearts (three red heart emojis).” She tagged Abdu and Sajid on the pictures. She used ‘mandli’ and ‘family’ as the hashtags on the post.

Earlier, Abdu Rozik had shared in an interview with ETimes, "I am always in front of the camera, so I don't find facing the camera difficult. I was really happy that I could make new friends and also learn many things on the show. I learnt some new words in Hindi too. I had never seen Bigg Boss before but when I was offered the show, I understood the concept of the show. I thought of taking the offer also because Salman Khan will be part of the show."

