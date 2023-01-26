Bigg Boss' Abdu Rozik waits outside Mannat for idol Shah Rukh Khan: 'Only one dream left'

On Thursday, Abdu Rozik stood outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat for a chance to meet with his idol. The Tajikistan singer left the Bigg Boss house for the second time earlier this month. He had been a contestant on the popular reality show since October 2022 along with others like filmmaker Sajid Khan and actors Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. (Also read: Farah Khan welcomes brother Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik out of Bigg Boss house with burgers and fries)

A day after the release of Shah Rukh's latest film Pathaan, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu stood through the sunroof of a car, hoping for a chance to meet the actor. He wore a placard around his neck that stated, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh fans seem delighted to find the singer amongst their ranks and can be seen cheering him on. In a paparazzo video shared online, Abdu keeps repeating "I love Shah Rukh Khan," and says he is his fan. The singer was dressed in a black jacket, T-shirt and pants for the special visit.

The 19-year-old left Bigg Boss 16 because of work commitments. In an interview with ETimes, Abdu said he was not scared of being on a reality show in a different country. He shared, " I am always in front of the camera, so I don't find facing the camera difficult. I was really happy that I could make new friends and also learn many things on the show. I learnt some new words in Hindi too. I had never seen Bigg Boss before but when I was offered the show, I understood the concept of the show. I thought of taking the offer also because Salman Khan will be part of the show."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features a special cameo by actor Salman Khan who appears as special agent Tiger. It links into the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe with the films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), starring Salman and Katrina Kaif, and War starring Hrithik Roshan. Salman is also the host of Bigg Boss 16.

Shah Rukh's Pathaan released on Wednesday, January 25, and is already breaking box-office records with ₹57 crore domestically on opening day. Globally, it earned ₹57 crore, becoming the highest opener in Hindi cinema.

