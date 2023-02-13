Salman Khan had to hug MC Stan to make him believe he really won Bigg Boss 16: 'I couldn't understand if sir was joking'

Rapper MC Stan, who bagged the winner's trophy at Bigg Boss 16 finale on Sunday, has said that he first thought host Salman Khan was joking, when his name was announced as the season winner. (Also read: Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan: Street rapper, who started singing at 12)

Stan defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gauatam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - who were among the top finalists - to win the trophy. With the winner's trophy, MC Stan won a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

The rapper told ETimes in an interview, " I couldn't understand if Salman sir (Salman Khan) was joking or if I really won. Even after he announced my name, I was still thinking if that was real. But when he hugged me, it sunk in. It was an amazing feeling and I can't describe it in words."

He further added, "I feel that this show is all about fans and viewers who liked me and because of them I have won the trophy. Without people's love and votes I wouldn't have won."

Earlier, talking about his victory on the reality show, MC Stan had said in a press statement, “I have my ardent fans to thank for this incredible and unbelievable victory. When I entered the house, I felt like a misfit because I didn’t know how the game worked and everyone else seemed to know what they were doing."

He added, "I understood the game late, but no regrets because that would not have made any difference to the way I would have conducted myself on the show. I had to unlearn many things and wage a war against my impulses. I’ve learnt the biggest life lessons here and made solid relationships with people from different walks of life. What everyone called mandali became my home away from home. I’m so proud to be part of a season that delivered on the promise of non-stop entertainment. Haq hai.”

The singer-musician had some big names supporting him for the victory. Rappers such as Badshah, Raftaar, Divine, Ikka, Karan Aujla, Emiway Bantai, Seedhe Maut, among others shared video messages for him on the finale episode that was aired Sunday.

