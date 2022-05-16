Salman Khan ‘really wanted’ Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah to have kids, comedian says 'he had a huge role'

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has said that Salman Khan played a huge role in his decision to have kids. Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah welcomed twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang K Sharma, in June 2017. Krushna has revealed that he made sure Salman was the first to know that he and Kashmera have become parents. Also Read| Krushna Abhishek tears up, says he misses Govinda a lot: ‘I want my babies to play with him’

Krushna said that it was because Salman Khan was the one who kept telling him and Kashmera to have kids and put the idea into their heads. Krushna and Kashmera had tied the knot in 2013.

Krushna revealed in a recent appearance on Maniesh Paul's podcast, "It's an amazing thing, I had called my twins over to meet Salman Khan. Mere bacche hone mein bhai ka bahot bada haath hai, bhai bahut chahte the (Salman has a huge role in me having kids, he really wanted it). I love Salman Khan. I always say for Salman bhai, I don't have to meet him, I don't want anything from him, I am not saying this due to a reason, I am happy with what I have. But if anyone asks me, I love Salman Khan."

He added, "I love his heart. They say, he's a superstar, and his heart is a diamond. I love him, he really wanted me to have kids. He would tell me again and again. When I went to his birthday party at his farmhouse, he again kept saying 'babies, babies, babies.' He said, 'you should have babies now. Kash and you should plan babies now.’ So he put this into our heads. So when I had babies, I sent the message to him first."

Kashmera Shah has previously starred alongside Salman in his films Pyar To Hona Hi Tha and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. She had recently shared a video of Salman on her Instagram account, in which she was greeting him at the trailer launch event of the Marathi film Dharamveer.

Krushna is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is produced by Salman. Krushna and other cast members had recently shared pictures from the show's wrap party on their social media accounts.

