Salman Khan schools Mannara Chopra on Bigg Boss 17, asks her to learn from her cousins Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti

The latest Weekend ka War episode on Bigg Boss had host Salman Khan giving an earful to contestants Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Salman confronted Mannara for her actions inside the house and told her that he was very upset with the way she spoke with filmmaker Karan Johar, who had stepped in place of Salman for hosting duties last week. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan says Mannara Chopra seeks validation, makes her emotional. Watch)

Salman schools Mannara

Salman Khan addressed Mannara Chopra in the latest Weekend Ka War episode.

In this week's Weekend Ka War episode, Salman returned to host after a brief break. Sana Raees Khan was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. During the episode, Salman also confronted the actions of some of the contestants of the show, especially Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

Salman told Mannara, “The way you spoke with Karan Johar, I am very upset. Dad always told you to be respectful. There are two sisters of yours in the industry. They’ve been very respectful. Why does the third sister have so much disrespect inside the house and outside the house? Spoiled child ka umar chala gaya. Har cheez barter main hota hai. Ek haath do, ek haath lo. Nobody can get away with lete jao, lete jao, lete jao, aur return mein kuch na do (Your spoilt child phase is over. Everything is a trade-off. Give and take. Nobody can get away with just taking and not giving anything in return)."

Salman also scolded Munawar

Salman then went to Munawar and said, “Munawar duniya dekhi hai aapne. Aisa hota hai kya? Toh fir back out kyu nahi hote? Yeh aapki responibility nahi hai. Mahaan banna hai aapko? Aapko dikhana hai ki bhai mere me kitni patience hai? Yeh aapka koi ego trip chal raha hai ki ek din yeh samjah jayegi ki vo nalla hai aur mai khara hu (Have you seen how the world works? Then why don't you back out? She is not your responsibility. You have to show that you're noble. Do you want to demonstrate how much patience you have? Is this an ego trip for you, hoping that one day she will realise she's wrong, and you're the upright one)?"

In an earlier episode, Salman Khan had shared that Mannara Chopra does not confront confidently as she should and chooses to seek 'validation'.

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and airs on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

