Salman Khan says Tina Datta finds only Shalin Bhanot ‘chipakne ke layak', Shalin tells him 'please don't be harsh'

On Friday's episode, host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot for their closeness during MC Stan's recent new year concert. The two almost shared a kiss as they danced together, which was noticed by the housemates. In the promo shared by ColorsTV, Salman asked Tina if she did not have anyone else apart from Shalin to dance with at the new year bash. Tina then clarified that she was not falling in love with Shalin. (Also read: As angry Shalin Bhanot throws objects again, Bigg Boss 16 fans say ‘no wonder Dalljiet left him’)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Iss Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein, Salman Khan ke karaare sawaalonn ke dena padega Tina aur Shalin ko jawaab (in Friday's episode, Tina and Shalin have to answer Salman Khan's questions)."

The promo opened with Salman asking Tina, “Tina konsa game khel rahi aur kiske saath (Tina, which game you are playing and with whom)?” Tina replied, “Mai dhong nhi karti hoon (I don't pretend to lie).” She further said, “Sir, we cannot fall in love” with reference to Shalin. An angry Salman then said, “Jhagda hogya, music baja aur ye chal raha hai (the fight happened, but when the music was played and you were dancing together).”

Salman enacted Shalin and Tina's cosy moments in front of the contestants. He continued, “Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakna ke laayak (there was nobody in the house to dance with you or get so close with you)?” Shalin then said to Salman, “Don't be hard on her.” A furious Salman then said, “What? No, no say it, say it.”

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Fake hai dono, dono ko dafa karo (Both of them are fake, throw them out of the house) Supoort real one MC Stan (red heart and fire emojis).” Another person wrote, “Best part Salman sir ka dance (Salman's dance) with laughing emojis.” Other person commented, “Sahi baat hai.. nautanki in logo ki khatam nhi ho rahi (Salman is right… their drama is never ending).” A comment also read, “Well said, Salman sir (clapping emojis)”." Another one read, “They are faking the whole scene."

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV.

