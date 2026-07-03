Samay Raina calls Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Chandan Prabhakar his ‘comedy heroes’ as he shoots Latent with them

Comedian Samay Raina has returned with the second season of his controversial show India’s Got Latent. The opening episode, released on June 20, features Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as special guests, and generated significant online buzz. Now, ahead of the second episode, Samay has shared an emotional note to express how excited he is to share the stage with his ‘comedy heroes’.

What Samay said

Samay Raina shared his excitement about the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent.

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay revealed that comedians Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and writer-comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa will join him for the next episode. He wrote, "I grew up watching @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda and sooo many shows written by @haarshlimbachiyaa30. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way. Tonight I'm going to do Latent with them, I can't believe it!!!! I'm so excited for you guys to see me jamming with my comedy heroesss. These guys are veterans, I cant waitttt!!"

Samay Raina via Instagram Stories.

More about the show

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{{^usCountry}} India’s Got Latent Season 2 will be a weekly event. Samay has also made it clear that the show will continue in its uncensored form. As he described it, the series remains “no filter”, with edgy humour and strong language intact, without any dilution for either platform. After many complained that the show felt manufactured after the first episode, Ashish Chanchlani took to Instagram Stories and defended it. He wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and s**t.. Just remember we had to fight a year long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s Got Latent Season 2 will be a weekly event. Samay has also made it clear that the show will continue in its uncensored form. As he described it, the series remains “no filter”, with edgy humour and strong language intact, without any dilution for either platform. After many complained that the show felt manufactured after the first episode, Ashish Chanchlani took to Instagram Stories and defended it. He wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and s**t.. Just remember we had to fight a year long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself." {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "It was almost an uncertainty that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for yall. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please Support karo usko aur enjoy karo (There are some things that need to happen. Please support and enjoy)."

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In 2025, Samay found himself embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on his show sparked nationwide backlash. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, and fellow panelists Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.