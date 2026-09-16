Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi reveal their ‘little angels’ Dhwajah and Yugaarth's faces on Ganesh Chaturthi

After 10 years of marriage, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi embraced parenthood when they welcomed their twins on June 4, 2026, through surrogacy. Months later, the couple has finally revealed the faces of their twins, introducing them to the world on Instagram.

Sambhavna Seth reveals the faces of her twins

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi reveal the name of their twins.

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On Tuesday, Sambhavna took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures featuring her twins. In the first picture, Sambhavna and Avinash were seen holding their babies in their arms. Other pictures offered a closer glimpse of the twins, while another showed them in the arms of their grandparents. Sharing the pictures, Sambhavna wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Meet our little angels Dhwajah and Yugaarth."

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{{^usCountry}} The couple's industry friends showered them with love. Mona Lisa wrote, "Aww so cute." Sapna Choudhary blessed the twins, and Gauahar Khan commented, "Love and blessings for the children." Fans also showered love on the twins. One of the comments read, "They are so beautiful. So happy for both of you." Another commented, "Waited too long to see them." Another wrote, "Dhwajah is full of Sambhavna's vibe." When Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announced twins' birth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple's industry friends showered them with love. Mona Lisa wrote, "Aww so cute." Sapna Choudhary blessed the twins, and Gauahar Khan commented, "Love and blessings for the children." Fans also showered love on the twins. One of the comments read, "They are so beautiful. So happy for both of you." Another commented, "Waited too long to see them." Another wrote, "Dhwajah is full of Sambhavna's vibe." When Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announced twins' birth {{/usCountry}}

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In April this year, Sambhavna and Avinash had announced that they were expecting their first child together through surrogacy. On June 4, Sambhavna and Avinash shared a picture holding their twins in their hands and shared the joyous news on Instagram. The post read, "Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV" The couple welcomed the twins through surrogacy after a long struggle with infertility.

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Earlier, Sambhavna candidly spoke about her fertility journey, multiple IVF attempts, and miscarriages. Sharing her experience with Hauterrfly, she said, “I have gone through miscarriages, and then I’ve reached here. I have had miscarriages; I’ve attempted 7 IVFs in all these years. Even before we got married, I got my eggs freezed. It cost me around ₹1. 5 lakh. I was foresighted so I had planned. But you know Bhagwan ke marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction."

About Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth is an Indian actor, dancer and television personality, known for her work in Hindi films, music videos and reality television. Sambhavna became one of the most recognisable faces in Bhojpuri industry through her dance numbers. In a 2014 interview, she recalled receiving an offer to perform an item song with Manoj Tiwari. She said the opportunity changed the course of her career and that there was “no looking back” afterwards. Her dance performances earned her the tag of "Bhojpuri Helen".

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She then appeared in Hindi films, including 36 China Town, where her song Aashiqui Mein Teri became a major talking point. She gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 2 in 2008, where her outspoken personality made her a familiar face among television audiences. She married actor and filmmaker Avinash Dwivedi in 2016.