Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi announce expecting baby via surrogacy after 10 years of marriage

On Thursday, Sambhavna took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with Avinash to announce the joyous news. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen holding a newspaper that reads, “Breaking News, We are pregnant. Sam Avi’s baby coming soon.” Another photo features them holding baby boots in their hands, while a third shows a sonography image.

Television actor Sambhavna Seth and her husband, writer Avinash Dwivedi , are all set to embrace parenthood after 10 years of marriage. The couple announced they are expecting a baby via surrogacy in a heartfelt post on Instagram, and their industry friends cannot stop showering them with love.

Sharing the post, Sambhavna and Avinash wrote, “We are PREGNANT👶❤️Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins.” The news is especially significant for the couple, as after several failed IVF procedures and a miscarriage, they chose surrogacy to start their family.

Several celebrities congratulated the couple. Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Awwww super good news ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations.” Sonali Raut commented, “Congratulations to both.” Gauahar Khan added, “This is the happiest news. God bless you with safety and happiness at every step of this journey.” Haarsh Limbachiyaa dropped celebratory emojis, while fans also flooded the comments section with wishes.

When Sambhavna opened up about her IVF journey In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Sambhavna had earlier spoken about her difficult IVF journey and said, “I've gone through miscarriages and then reached here. I've had miscarriages; I've attempted 7 IVFs over all these years. Even before we got married, I had my eggs frozen. It cost me around ₹1.5 lakh. I was foresighted, so I had planned ahead. But you know, Bhagwan ki marzi ke aage kuch nahi chalta. It was a healthy extraction.”

She added, “The process was very painful, and I put on a lot of weight. It goes on for 8-10 days, and you have to take injections in your stomach or thighs. Then the final injection is given 24 hours before extracting the eggs. That's the whole process, and it is very painful. Then the doctors advise you to rest for 10 days, and due to hormonal injections, you gain weight. The body goes through a lot of trauma, your mental state also gets disturbed. Then slowly, your body comes back to its original self if you want to, or however you try to get back in shape.”