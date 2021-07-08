Sambhavna Seth, husband Avinash Dwivedi apologise after mocking house help in video. Watch

Actor Sambhavna Seth and her husband Avinash Dwivedi have issued an apology to the Adivasi community after a video that showed them mocking their house help received backlash.

In a video posted on YouTube on June 16, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi were seen making fun of their help's language and native place. Though the woman kept correcting them, the couple took turns laughing at her after Avinash overheard her speaking in her native language. The video has now been removed. It was shared on social media by other accounts.

Sambhavna Seth, taking to Instagram, shared the apology video. She captioned the post, "Apologising to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi We are also hurt because you are hurt. #adivasi #community #acceptourapologies."

In the video, Avinash Dwivedi and Sambhavna apologised for unintentionally causing offence. Avinash said in Hindi, "This video is connected to the video that we posted on June 16. We realised and came to know that the language used in that video belonged to Jharkhand's Adivasi community. The community comprises lakhs of people, and people's sentiments have been hurt... When we make humorous videos, we don't have a script and at times we blurt out inappropriate words and do wrong."

He added, "We want to apologise to all our subscribers, to the Adivasi and the non-Adivasi community, followers because even we were hurt after reading the comments by the people... We will make sure that in the future we never hurt any language or community in India or anywhere in the world. If we make a mistake again please let us know as it's important to know and realise our mistakes."

Sambhavna also said, "Our intention was not this. We create humorous videos and our intention is just to create humour and laugh, as well as make people laugh through our videos. We didn't intend to make fun of anyone or any community... We didn't realise that we made a mistake until people tagged us on Instagram and commented."

"We have removed the video for all of you, respecting you all as we would never want to hurt any person or community. Our only intention is to spread love and happiness. We sincerely apologise with folded hands and from our hearts," she also said.

Also Read | Yuvika Chaudhary issues video apology for using casteist slur, Prince Narula comes to her support

Earlier, actors Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary had also used casteist slurs. They had later issued apologies and claimed ignorance too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON