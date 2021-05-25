Yuvika Chaudhary issues video apology for using casteist slur, Prince Narula comes to her support

Hours after she shared a note apologising for using a casteist slur in a recent vlog, Yuvika Chaudhary shared a video requesting forgiveness. In the video shared on Instagram, Yuvika apologised with folded hands and claimed that she 'didn’t know the meaning’ of the word.

"First of all, with folded hands, I apologise to you'll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn't know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly," she said in Hindi.

Fans took to the comments section and extended their support. "It's okk mam don't be so much worried we know that it was unintentional and just tc," a fan said. "Don't worry mam we will support you," another added. However, a few fans also pointed out she shouldn't have used the word if she wasn't aware of the meaning. "Jis word ka aapko matlab nhi pta to aapne bola hi kyu (when you didn't know the meaning, why did you use?)" a comment read. "Not acceptable," added another social media user.

Her husband, actor Prince Narula also rushed to her support and took the blame for not knowing the meaning of the word. In a series of videos shared on his Instagram Stories, Narula said, "None of us knew the meaning of the word. When we received your messages, we looked it up online and we felt really bad. Yuvi immediately edited it soon after. I hope you guys understand nothing was done intentionally. We didn't know the meaning of the word. Even I was there, if it is Yuvi's fault, it is my fault as well. We both didn't know the meaning of the word. We are really sorry if we hurt anyone, we love you guys," he said in Hindi. "Hum wo last person hai jo caste mein believe karte hai (we are the last people who would believe in caste)," he added.

Earlier this month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta was embroiled in a similar controversy after she used a casteist slur in a YouTube video. She issued an apology and blamed the ‘language barrier’ for her ignorance.

