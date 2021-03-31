Sana Khan sips on gold plated coffee on 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa with husband Anas Saiyad, see pics

Sana Khan is truly living life queen size. The former actor, who renounced her acting career and tied the knot with Anas Saiyad, was seen sipping on gold plated coffee at the Burj Khalifa this week. Sana took to her Instagram and revealed that she is enjoying a holiday in Dubai. During the trip, her husband surprised her with breakfast at At.Mosphere, a restaurant on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa, dubbed as the world's highest restaurant.

In the gallery of photos and videos shared on her account, Sana was seen sitting beside a glass window with a cup of 'gold plated coffee' in her hand. She also shared a glimpse of an array of dishes served during their breakfast date.

"When ur husband suprise’s u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA That gold plated coffee," she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Sana was photographed by the paparazzi for the first time after her wedding. She was seen wearing a hijab with black high heels. As the photographers called out her name, Sana simply waved at them and left, opting not to pose for the cameras.

After tying the knot, Sana flew to Kashmir for her honeymoon. She shared videos from the Dal Lake, the Hazratbal Shrine and from her hotel room to give a glimpse of the picturesque location.

Sana announced that she was tying the knot back in November. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with Anas.

She announced her retirement from acting in October, with a note expressing her wish to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she said.