Kareena Kapoor, out for a walk, tells paparazzi not to sneakily take her pictures.
Kareena Kapoor looks upset as paparazzi sneakily click her pics

Kareena Kapoor, who shares a healthy relationship with the paparazzi, has shown displeasure at the photographers sneaking their cameras inside a door to click her photos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:55 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor was seen at her friend Amrita Arora's home on Wednesday. Dressed in a T-shirt and workout pants, Kareena looked miffed with the paparazzi stationed outside.

A video on social media shows Kareena out for a walk with her team members. As she walks past a bunch of photographers, she tells them not to click her pictures. It appears as if the photographers had tried to sneak their cameras inside the building compound from under the fences.

Kareena is one of the paparazzi's favourite stars to click. On Tuesday, she even obliged the photographers with some pictures but not without a condition. Kareena took off her mask for the photos but made sure the paparazzi stayed a safe distance away from her.

This wasn't the first time that Kareena has urged the paparazzi to ensure social distancing. Last week, when she was returning from a shoot, Kareena had made a similar request.

Kareena returned to work recently after giving birth to her second son just over a month ago. She and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed the baby in February. They also have a four-year-old son named Taimur.

Also read: Tiger Shroff poses with fan on his birthday, draws everyone's attention to his T-shirt

Speaking about her return to work, she told a leading daily in December, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother."

