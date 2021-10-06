Sana Makbul calls Rahul Vaidya ‘petty’, opens up about their falling-out: 'Can never talk to him'

Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sana Makbul has opened up about her falling out with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, and why she does not want to speak with him again. Sana said in an interview that their friendship was affected when their fans began arguing with each other on social media.

She said that Rahul ‘was a dear friend’ and around the time the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi was aired, someone made a comment on Twitter about her acing a stunt.

She told RJ Sidharth Kanan, “I post swimwear pictures, but I have never received a negative comment. All of a sudden, someone commented on my wall about Rahul and XYZ party – RKV and some XYZ party are fighting – and I was caught in the middle. I like all the comments to make fans feel like I'm paying attention. Me liking and retweeting that tweet was supposed to mean, ‘Haha, they didn’t think this girl could do it, and she did it'. So it wasn't a direct thing to Rahul or anyone. And this was how it began.”

Sana continued, “The RKV fans started abusing me, and Rahul was very sweet. He found out that something was happening and messaged me. I told him to ignore it. And all of a sudden after 15 days, he unfollows me on Instagram, and I'm like, ‘Why did you do that? You spoiled our friendship.’ He said, ‘You liked and retweeted that tweet.’ And I said, ‘It wasn’t directed at you, I don't know why you are getting so affected'.”

Sana said that she tried having a conversation with Rahul, but realised that if their bond could be reduced to this, then she was better off not engaging with him. She ‘drew a line’ and called his behaviour ‘petty’ and ‘kiddish’. She admitted that they had met after the incident, but that they didn't really talk. Sana said that she probably ‘can never’ talk to him again and that she is ‘looking through him’.