Sangita on living away from her 9-month-old: I don’t feel guilty

Actor Sangita Ghosh has been staying away in Chandigarh, while her family is in Mumbai. But she tries to make up for the lost time, whenever she meets her husband, polo player, Rajvi Shailendra Singh Rathore and nine-month-old daughter Devi.

She admits that this is the reason why their recent trip to Golden Temple (Amritsar) was so special. “It’s always a struggle to spend quality time with my husband and my daughter. She is my life, but I don’t feel guilty about being away from her, as I love my job. I am dedicated to my family, but I also love myself. What I am doing is ultimately for my family,” the 46-year-old says, adding, “I know my child is in good hands as she has a fantastic father.”

Due to back-to-back shooting schedules in Punjab, staying in Mumbai wasn’t feasible for Ghosh, so the actor shifted her base to Mohali, near Chandigarh, for an extended duration.

“I really hope my daughter is proud of me someday. I would like to set an example for her and I feel good about this. I spend as much time possible with her. It is undoubtedly very challenging, but we try to focus on spending quality time rather than quantity, which is what matters,” says the Divya Drishti actor.

Taking some time off was extremely important for them as a family, hence the Golden Temple trip served as the much-needed break.

For the Bhram actor, it was long overdue as well. “We have been married for almost 12 years now, but this was our first trip to Amritsar and Golden Temple. In fact, it was the first trip for the three of us like this, so it was great fun,” she says.

Opening up about her daughter’s experience, the actor shares, “I was really worried how she was going to make it through the trip, and whether she will be cranky or not, but she was really cheerful throughout. She brought so much joy to the whole trip.”