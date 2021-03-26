Sargun Mehta: There was a time when I was told that no one would take me as a lead in Punjabi films

Aapko Punjabi film mein heroine koi nahi lega -- that was what actor Sargun Mehta was told when she decided to venture out to the Punjabi film industry. Today, she has made her name in the industry not only as an actor but as a producer as well. The actor says she is glad that the risk paid off.

“Finding my voice as an artist was not at all challenging. My family as well as my husband (actor Ravi Dubey) have never questioned me as to what I want to do. A lot of time, in most of the cases, people think ‘ke log kya kahenge’. But I have never had such people in my life,” she tells us.

The actor, who has shows such as Balika Vadhu and 12/24 Karol Bagh to her credit, ensures she keeps such people out of her life.

Recalling one instance, she says, “There was one manager that I had long back when I was doing television, and that person told me ke aapko toh character role hi karna padega, aapko aise Punjabi filmon mein heroine koi nahi lega, woh bhi bade hero ke saath. After hearing that, I just said, ‘you are fired’. And then, I did what I had to do.”

It was in 2015 when Mehta started her journey in the Punjabi film industry with Angrej, and went on to do Love Punjab (2016), Lahoriye (2017), Qismat (2018) and Kala Shah Kala (2019). Before making it big in the industry, Mehta had to sit at home for a year waiting for the right project to come her way.

“I did just one film in three years. I always thought ‘ke nahi karna woh kaam jis mein maza nahi aa raha, zyada se zyada kya hi ho jaega’. I am fearless like that,” she says.

Now, the 32-year-old is eager to take more risks as a producer along with her husband. After producing Punjabi films, she has expanded her horizons, and produced a Hindi show, which narrates a love story with special highlight on sisters’ bond.

“I want to back more realistic stories. I want people to feel connected to the show the minute they start watching it, and that is the reason why I keep on telling actors to don’t act, and stay real,” she says.