Sarita Joshi reveals Rasik Dave was in the ICU for 15 days: He was a courageous man

Actor Rasik Dave died on July 29 after suffering from prolonged kidney diseases, reveals his mother-in-law, actor, Sarita Joshi. While speaking to us the veteran actor shares, “He was undergoing dialysis and was hospitalized. The doctors said infection hogaya tha. He has been suffering from kidney problems for the last four years. He was admitted to the ICU for 15 days. But after a point, he just wanted to come back to his home. Kantal gaya tha. Ketaki (Dave, actor and Rasik’s wife) brought him home. He was on bed rest. But then he passed away at seven in the evening. On Saturday morning at sever we had his antim sanskar as per his family’s rituals.”

Rasik who is known for shows like Mahabharat and such was only 65. Sarita reveals that he was admitted to a private hospital in Juhu and was already waiting for a kidney transplant. “Rasik was a very courageous human. Bohot mehnat ki. He was quite a foodie, so it was difficult for him. We were waiting for a transplant. But then this disease is quite painful. Only the ones who go through it know the real trouble,” she elaborates.

Talking about her daughter Ketaki Dave, a renowned actor, Sarita adds, “She is a marvellous woman. I’m proud of my daughter. The way she has tackled the situation, and handled the family. The strength she has shown… She did cry, but akele mein.”

