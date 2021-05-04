Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Vibha Bhagat did not have work for two years: 'I could only afford one meal a day'
tv

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Vibha Bhagat did not have work for two years: 'I could only afford one meal a day'

Currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka 2, Vibha Bhagat talks about the two years when she had no work and even lost her father.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Vibha Bhagat is now seen on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

TV actor Vibha Bhagat has revealed that she was out of work for the past two years. She also shared her struggles when she had to manage with one meal a day during the time. Vibha is currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka season 2.

Vibha also lost her father and was fighting financial stress at the same time. However, she added that actors do not usually talk about such struggles as "we chose a life like this".

"The last two years have been the toughest for me, both professionally and personally. I lost my father and I wasn’t getting work too. Due to which not only I was financially broke but emotionally too (I) was shattered. A time came when I could only afford one meal a day, maybe a fruit or a packet of biscuits. But we actors never talk about things like these because we chose a life like this," Vibha told a leading daily.

She added, "But finally, after two years, Sasural Simar Ka happened." The second season of the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka, returned only recently. It began airing on April 26 and features Jayati Bhatia and Dipika Kakar, along with others from the first season.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets

Vibha has worked in many TV shows including Pavitra Bhagya and Beyhadh.

TV actor Vibha Bhagat has revealed that she was out of work for the past two years. She also shared her struggles when she had to manage with one meal a day during the time. Vibha is currently seen on Sasural Simar Ka season 2.

Vibha also lost her father and was fighting financial stress at the same time. However, she added that actors do not usually talk about such struggles as "we chose a life like this".

"The last two years have been the toughest for me, both professionally and personally. I lost my father and I wasn’t getting work too. Due to which not only I was financially broke but emotionally too (I) was shattered. A time came when I could only afford one meal a day, maybe a fruit or a packet of biscuits. But we actors never talk about things like these because we chose a life like this," Vibha told a leading daily.

She added, "But finally, after two years, Sasural Simar Ka happened." The second season of the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka, returned only recently. It began airing on April 26 and features Jayati Bhatia and Dipika Kakar, along with others from the first season.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets

Vibha has worked in many TV shows including Pavitra Bhagya and Beyhadh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sasural simar ka dipika kakar

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter ban, says it proves white people feel entitled to 'enslave' brown people

UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
bollywood

YRF requests Maharashtra CM to help production house vaccinate 30,000 cine staff, keen on workers to resume work

UPDATED ON MAY 04, 2021 01:26 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP