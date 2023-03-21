Satish Kaushik helped me get through a difficult phase and encouraged me, says TV actor Nivaan Sen

Actor Nivaan Sen, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, has said that late Satish Kaushik was very fond of him, when they worked together on the talent hunt show India's Best Cine Stars. (Also read| Anupam Kher pens heartbreaking note for Satish Kaushik: ‘Ja, tujhe maaf kiya’)

Nivaan Sen talks about his first encounter with Satish Kaushik.

Nivaan was a participant, while Satish was one of the judges, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar and Ken Ghosh, on the show that aired in 2004 and 2005. Nivaan recalled that was introduced to Satish Kaushik on the sets of India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 and it was his first time in Mumbai. Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died after he suffered a heart attack on March 9 in Delhi.

In an interview to ETimes, Nivaan recalled how Satish had grown fond of him. He said, “Participating in the reality show was quite a task and a cultural shock for me, as most of my colleagues were from affluent families with work experience. Adjusting in such an atmosphere wasn’t too easy. I was sort of lost. Satish ji was the one who helped me in getting through a difficult phase. I will always have great respect and love for him.” Nivaan also recalled that he was eliminated and put on a standy on the show and Satish would often talk to him backstage to encourage him.

Nivaan also recalled that Satish wanted to work with him, and had even signed him for a Haryanvi film that he planned to produce. That was a decade ago and the film could never materialise. Nivaan, who also runs a production house, added that he was all set to offer the role of a father in a film that he was producing, to Satish.

He said, “I am making a film and he was my first choice to play a father. I had spoken to him two weeks before his untimely demise. When I called him to inform him about the project and the part, he said, ‘Tu ghar aa jaa. Baith kar baat karenge (come home, we will sit and discuss)’. I was in disbelief when I learnt about his demise. He was an extremely important person in my life. My wish to work with him will never be fulfilled and that’s one regret I will carry for life.”

Upon Satish's death, Nivaan had shared a video from the show and recalled their equation at the time. In the video, Satish praises a participant saying, “He has such poise and control on his speech. Best of luck to him.”

After his stint on the reality show, Nivaan started his fiction show journey with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Soon, he featured in popular TV soaps such as Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, Aahat, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He also appeared on crime show Savdhaan India.

