Anupam Kher requests people to not spread rumours on Satish Kaushik's death: 'He needs a dignified exit'

A week and a half after the death of Satish Kaushik, the film industry gathered at his Mumbai home to pay their condolences to his family. Anupam Kher, Satish's close friend and colleague, was also there alongside his family to keep a handle on things at the meet on Monday. He also addressed the media at the venue and asked them not to speculate on the manner of the late actor's death. He requested everyone to give Satish a "dignified exit" especially on the day of the prayer meet. (Also read: Anupam Kher leads Satish Kaushik prayer meet with family; David Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend) Anupam Kher addressed the media and asked them not to speculate on actor Satish Kaushik's cause of death.

Satish had died on March 9 from a heart attack in Delhi. The day before he had celebrated Holi at businessman Vikas Malu's farmhouse. Vikas's second wife had alleged that Vikas was responsible for the actor's death; Delhi police are currently investigating the matter.

In a video seen on a paparazzo account, Anupam began by telling the gathered media, "I have been trying to find a photo of Satish in which he's not smiling. I couldn't find it." He asked the members of the press to see if they could find one as well for him.

Getting serious, the veteran actor stated on the various unverified theories on Satish's death, "I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you."

At the prayer meet, Anupam was standing next to Satish's wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik in case they needed anything. Members of the film and TV industry including actors Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vidya Balan, Gulshan Grover, Maniesh Paul, Padmini Kohlapure, Tanvi Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and Moushumi Chatterjee, producers Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit, filmmakers David Dhawan, Abbas Mastan, Vivek Agnihotri, comedian Sunil Pal, cinematographer Baba Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar all stopped by Satish's home to pay their respects.

Anupam is also acting in Kaagaz 2 which is the last film directed by Satish before his death. The actor was last seen in the comedy film Shiv Shastri Balboa opposite Neena Gupta.