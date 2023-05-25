Saumya Tandon could not visit Kashmir's downtown earlier, believed it was 'not too safe'

Actor Saumya Tandon is currently shooting in Kashmir and she has recalled how she felt downtown was not too safe when she visited the place earlier. She added that she went downtown this time, and realised it was the “real Kashmir”. She also shot for a project in the valley. (Also read| Aasif Sheikh: 'Nobody misses those who left Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain')

Saumya Tandon talks about her Kashmir visits in new interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saumya is best known for playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in the popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her Kashmir trip on social media.

'Kashmir's tourism has improved'

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Saumya said, "I can see that tourism has greatly improved since the last time I came here. I could not visit downtown last time as I was under the perception that downtown was not too safe. But I shot there this time, and I saw this is the real Kashmir." She added that she liked the old architecture and old buildings in the valley.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also said that she is working on a few of her own projects and Kashmir is number one on her list of places to shoot those. Claiming that Kashmir is the place closest to her heart, Saumya added, “I feel like visiting this place in all seasons. Earlier, I came here in winter and now I am here this summer. People are now telling me that this place is even more beautiful in autumn. The people of Kashmir are very welcoming so I would suggest to all my friends that instead of going to Europe or any other foreign country, please come and see the raw beauty of Kashmir.”

Saumya Tandon's profile

Saumya featured in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain alongside Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde and Rohitashv Gaur. Saumya quit the show in 2020 and was initially replaced by Neha Pendse. Last year, Vidissha took over the role after Neha quit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya featured in Aisa Des Hai Mera and has worked in reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, and Entertainment Ki Raat. She also worked in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met that starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.