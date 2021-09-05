Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Saumya Tandon: I don’t feel the need to be in front of the camera every day anymore

Actor Saumya Tandon talks about going to London for an acting course and why she is okay not being seen in projects.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Actor Saumya Tandon will pursue an acting course in London.

At this stage in her career, when Saumya Tandon is already a popular name, she still feels the need to work on her craft. And which is why, she is planning to jet off to London for a month long acting course.

Telling us about it, she says, “It is like an accent training workshop, and then other things. That is something I want to do. Of course, my family will be there, so I will get to be with them, that’s the plan. I am just waiting for some formalities to finish.”

Her trip was supposed to start this week, but some visa formalities delayed everything. “Unfortunately, the visa of some of my family members has not come yet, so maybe I will go in the third week of September or first week of October,” adds the 36-year-old, who has been a part of popular shows such as Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Addressing the need for actors to focus on their skills, Tandon further explains why she felt this was the right time to take up such a course. “What I feel is that for me, the need of being in front of the camera every single day, is not there anymore. There was a time when you were not working for a month or two months, and you would just feel insecure, thinking ‘oh I have to get back’. For me, what’s more important now is that even if I do one project a year, they have to be good ones,” confesses the actor.

She has not signed any new project as of now, because there was nothing she liked. She says, “I don’t want to take up anything at this point of my life, which I am not very convinced about. There was something I had liked, but it kept getting delayed unfortunately because of the times we are in. Apart from that, what’s keeping me busy is I have one-two online commitments, hosting events, and then some social media engagements, no long term project.”

