Saumya Tandon: Important for senior citizens to keep themselves occupied in these uncertain times

Unlock is underway, and things have started opening up, again. But the situation is still not good enough for the at-risk age groups, which consist of children and aged people, to venture out. Saumya Tandon realises that the situation has not been easy on the latter specifically.

“My mother lives with me. She is at home, and has her meditation class in the morning and at night. It is very important for senior citizens to engage themselves in some kind of productivity and activity, it is even more frustrating for them,” the actor tells us.

In fact, Tandon is glad that her mother consciously chose to do all this.

“Thankfully, my mom is taking these classes online, and more on whatever interest she has. She paints too. My advice to anybody who is a senior citizen is also to please find something, some engagement, hobby which keeps you occupied, it is very important,” she adds.

The 36-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Aisa Des Hai Mera and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, is also a mother to a two-year-old son, is aware about the consequences her stepping out for work could have. Which is why, she is taking it slow.

“I definitely want to be fully vaccinated, and start working. But a lot of shoots are not really happening. A lot of projects which came to me, they also have been postponed. All of it is going to take a while to come in full swing and start. Things are looking pushed,” she says. Until then, she is happy staying at home with her family.

Tandon says, “I have been reading a lot, doing my kathak riyaaz, a little bit of meditation with my mother too. I am trying to spend as much time as I can with my baby. I make sure to go down for a walk at night. If you don’t do any physical activity, your system goes for a toss.”