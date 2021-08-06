Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Saumya Tandon shares rare pic of her husband on demand from fans, Aasif Sheikh leaves this comment
tv

Saumya Tandon shares rare pic of her husband on demand from fans, Aasif Sheikh leaves this comment

Saumya Tandon took to Instagram last week to share a rare picture with her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Saumya Tandon shared a picture with her husband on Instagram.

Saumya Tandon accepted her fans and followers' requests and shared a rare picture with her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh. The throwback photo showed Saumya in a blue-red lehenga while Saurabh wore a navy blue suit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I usually don’t share very personal pictures, another reason is that my husband hates clicking pictures . Since lot of people asked me why I don’t share picture with my husband. Here is one of the rare times he agreed to click a picture on an occasion." The picture got comments from her fans and also her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash V Gaud. "You two look good together," wrote Aasif. "Very elegant couple," wrote Rohitash.

Saumya and Saurabh got married in 2016. They had been dating for more than a decade before they tied the knot. The TV actor never confirmed her marriage and said she did not want her private life to “become a public spectacle”. She gave birth to her baby boy on January 14, 2019.

Saumya quit her hit comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai last year. Speaking to Hindustan Time about her exit, she had said, “I haven’t signed anything, and honestly I’m going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That’s going to be the quest now. There’s a lot of work around, but I’ll be choosy."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas goof around with filters in new video: 'Aren't we cute'

The actor was recently in news for a controversy surrounding her Covid-19 vaccination. She dismissed reports claiming that she used a fake identity card to get the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. She tweeted, "Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saumya tandon bhabiji ghar par hai
RELATED STORIES

Related Stories

tv

Saumya Tandon: Important for senior citizens to keep themselves occupied in these uncertain times

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:57 AM IST
tv

Saumya Tandon: My heart goes out to people who have lost jobs and have had salary cuts

PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP